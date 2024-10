Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting in Lahore today to review the progress of ongoing projects by the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA).

The meeting approved the establishment of a special police force to prevent encroachment on RUDA's land and issued orders to halt illegal land sales in RUDA area.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the international RUDA Twin Cities Project, along with updates on plans to increase forest area in the region.