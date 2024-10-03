Thursday, October 03, 2024
Punjab govt imposes Section 144 in Lahore

Web Desk
11:08 AM | October 03, 2024
Regional, Lahore

The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in Lahore to ban political gatherings, sit-ins, rallies and protests for six days.

According to a notification, the restrictions will remain in effect from Thursday, October 3 (today), to Tuesday, October 8, to maintain law and order and protect lives and property.

According to the notification, public gatherings could serve as soft targets for terrorists. The Punjab Home Department has issued the official notification for the imposition of Section 144.

The move comes ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protest in Lahore this Saturday.

Earlier, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) authorities enforced Section 144 and the Peaceful Assembly Act across the capital, prohibiting gatherings and processions in restricted areas as part of tightened security measures.

According to a police statement, the high-security zone, red zone, and surrounding areas have been designated as restricted, with strict enforcement of the law.

Shikarpur police claim killing two dacoits

He said that the ICT Police are committed to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

He said anyone involved in illegal activities will be held accountable.He said that citizens are requested not to engage in any unlawful gatherings.

