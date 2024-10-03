Thursday, October 03, 2024
RCCI office bearers take oath

Our Staff Reporter
October 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -   The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers and executive members of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) for the term 2024-2026 was held at a local hotel in which the newly elected body took oath of office. 

Usman Shaukat was sworn in as the President of RCCI, Khalid Farooq Qazi assumed office as the Senior Vice President and Fahad Barlas was appointed as the Vice President. The oath was administered by Sohail Altaf, who congratulated the newly elected officials and executive members on their successful election.

Sohail Altaf, Group Leader of RCCI, appreciated the commendable efforts of the outgoing team and extended a warm welcome to the newly elected members. 

He emphasized the critical role the Chamber plays in supporting the business community and expressed confidence in the new leadership’s ability to take RCCI to greater heights.

The event was attended by RCCI’s former presidents, members from trade associations, diplomats, friends from the media, and a large number of RCCI members.  

Usman Shaukat in his address, expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him and the executive team. 

He outlined his vision for RCCI, focusing on enhancing member services, promoting trade and investment, and strengthening ties with both local and international business communities.

Our Staff Reporter

