Salahuddin’s Victory

2 October should be remembered as the day when Muslim clemency and generosity triumphed over the fearful hearts of the Jewish and Christian populations of Jerusalem. It was on this day, in 1187 AD, that Jerusalem fell to the righteous sword of Salahuddin Ayubi, and its memory is forever etched in history.

Brave and magnanimous, kind and merciful, Sultan Salahuddin’s clemency surpassed his military prowess. Not a single sword was raised against women, the elderly, or children. Thousands of prisoners and their families were released from captivity, their lives and property spared by the great Sultan. As they left the city, many Christian and Jewish families lacked transportation, so Salahuddin ordered his men to provide them with camels, horses, and carts.

Salahuddin is revered in history by all three Abrahamic faiths. His popularity in the West equals that of Maulana Rumi. Working like a common soldier, he personally helped repair the walls of Jerusalem, carrying stones on his back. Upon his death, the Sultan of Cairo and Damascus left behind no wealth or property, owning only a horse and 36 dirhams.

The mercy Salahuddin showed to his adversaries is a reflection of the noble tradition of Islam, rooted in the compassion demonstrated by the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h.) when he entered Mecca victoriously.

In contrast, we now witness the brutal violence unleashed by Zionist forces upon the defenceless civilians of Gaza and Lebanon. The world watches in a state of confusion as this genocide unfolds, yet the “Muslim” voice remains conspicuously absent. It is high time for all Muslim countries to unite and take action to hold Netanyahu accountable.

FARRUKH SHAHAB,

Lahore Cantt.