Thursday, October 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SCCI chief urges govt to determine shipping tariff of gas

Our Staff Reporter
October 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fazl Moqeem has urged the government and OGRA management to determine the shipping tariff of gas while keeping in mind the concerns of the private sector. He warned that any increase in tariff would be detrimental to this important sector.

Moqeem was speaking during a public hearing of the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) held here on Wednesday. The hearing’s agenda was to consider Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company’s (SNGPL) request for determining the transportation tariff for issuing invoices to shippers using SNGPL pipelines under the Third Party Access regime for FY 2024-25.

He highlighted the difficulties faced by private sector gas producers who ship their gas through SNGPL pipelines. Moqeem emphasized that the private sector is barely surviving, and any increase in the shipping tariff could be the last nail in the coffin for this sector.

Senator Faisal Vawda accuses PTI of planning protests to incite violence

Earlier, he attended the pre-board meeting of Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, Haripur (PAF-IAST) held in a local hotel, where the agenda for the upcoming 7th Board of Governors meeting was discussed. Later, he attended the BoG meeting of PAF-IAST, held at the Governor House.

 Peshawar, chaired by Faisal Karim Kundi, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chancellor of the University.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1727941174.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024