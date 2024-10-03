SCCI chief urges govt to determine shipping tariff of gas

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fazl Moqeem has urged the government and OGRA management to determine the shipping tariff of gas while keeping in mind the concerns of the private sector. He warned that any increase in tariff would be detrimental to this important sector.

Moqeem was speaking during a public hearing of the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) held here on Wednesday. The hearing’s agenda was to consider Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company’s (SNGPL) request for determining the transportation tariff for issuing invoices to shippers using SNGPL pipelines under the Third Party Access regime for FY 2024-25.

He highlighted the difficulties faced by private sector gas producers who ship their gas through SNGPL pipelines. Moqeem emphasized that the private sector is barely surviving, and any increase in the shipping tariff could be the last nail in the coffin for this sector.

Earlier, he attended the pre-board meeting of Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, Haripur (PAF-IAST) held in a local hotel, where the agenda for the upcoming 7th Board of Governors meeting was discussed. Later, he attended the BoG meeting of PAF-IAST, held at the Governor House.

Peshawar, chaired by Faisal Karim Kundi, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chancellor of the University.