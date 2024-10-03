Senator Faisal Vawda accuses PTI of planning protests to incite violence

Senator Faisal Vawda has alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is calling for protests that could put innocent lives at risk. Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Vawda claimed that the PTI is playing a dangerous game for political power and criticized its leadership, including party founder Imran Khan.

Vawda expressed concern over what he described as PTI’s attempts to provoke unrest, accusing the party of seeking to create conflict and violence through its protest calls. He also suggested that the party was looking to incite violence for political gain, stating that they were now aiming for casualties.

The senator took aim at Imran Khan, accusing him of being preoccupied with the country's improving economic situation while speaking of freedom and liberation. He urged Khan to first "free himself from mental slavery" before discussing such concepts.

Vawda further criticized PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, calling him a "pawn in a larger narrative," and warned against the use of thuggery and intimidation in politics. He called for more constructive political engagement and urged political parties to act responsibly.

He also pointed out that foreign investors and dignitaries were visiting Pakistan but lamented the lack of attention given to these positive developments by the government and media.