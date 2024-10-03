Several hospitals in Islamabad to be handed over to district administration

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to hand over administrative control of several hospitals in Islamabad, including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Federal General Hospital, National Rehabilitation Center, and Poly Clinic, to the district administration, sources said on Wednesday. Sources revealed that the District Health Office, basic, and rural health centers will also be handed over to the district administration. The transfer of administrative control is expected to take place within a year. A plan for the transfer of administrative control is being prepared by the Ministry of Health and the Islamabad administration. This move is aimed at improving the healthcare services in the capital city, sources added. Earlier, sources revealed that the Ministry of Health is preparing to outsource the diagnostic lab of the country’s largest government hospital, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences. Sources close to the development disclosed that preparations underway to initiate the process of running PIMS under a Public-Private Partnership model, with planned that the hospital be outsourced in a ‘phase-wise’ manner.

In the initial phase, it is reported that the Department of Radiology and Laboratory Services at PIMS will be outsourced, meanwhile, in the second phase, additional sectors of PIMS are slated for privatization, sources said. Meanwhile, in the third phase, sources suggested that a decision regarding the utilization of PIMS’ substantial land assets, valued at trillions, is anticipated. Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) authorities have enforced Section 144 and the Peaceful Assembly Act across the capital, prohibiting gatherings and processions in restricted areas as part of tightened security measures. According to a police statement, the high-security zone, red zone, and surrounding areas have been designated as restricted, with strict enforcement of the law. He said that the ICT Police are committed to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens. He said anyone involved in illegal activities will be held accountable. He said that citizens are requested not to engage in any unlawful gatherings. He further stated that legal action will be taken against those who attempt to disturb peace and order.

Citizens are advised to report any emergencies by dialing 15. On the other hand, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a grand search and combing operation in various areas across the district, involving a heavy contingent of police under the supervision of Zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs). Under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified its crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city, a police spokesman told on Wednesday.

He said during the operation, police checked 1,440 suspicious individuals, along with 734 households, hotels, and motels. The search led to the arrest of seven criminal elements, including one wanted criminal, he added.

He said the police also shifted 218 suspects to police stations for further investigation and took countermeasures against 34 individuals. Additionally, ten suspects, including three drug dealers, were arrested, with cases registered after recovering 1 kg 736 grams of hashish, 500 grams of heroin, 15 bottles of alcohol, weapons with ammunition, and daggers.

The purpose of the search operation is to tackle crime in the area. Inspector General (IG) Islamabad has issued orders for grand search operations across the district to combat criminal activities, he added. The public is requested to cooperate with the police during the investigation and report any suspicious activity to ensure public safety, which remains the top priority.