Shah Mahmood Qureshi warns Bilawal Bhutto against proposed constitutional amendment

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday likened the proposed constitutional court to the Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO) of the Musharraf era.

In a letter to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding the constitutional amendment, Qureshi cautioned Bilawal against proceeding with the 26th amendment without parliamentary consensus, reminding him that the 1973 Constitution was established unanimously through the efforts of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

While acknowledging Bilawal's commitment to the Charter of Democracy, Qureshi expressed concerns about the timing and motive behind the amendment, noting the nation's suspicions. He urged Bilawal to engage in dialogue with civil society and lawyers' bodies, who are worried about the potential threat to the independence of the judiciary.

Qureshi further emphasized that the amendment could weaken the federation and warned against making changes to the Constitution in a polarized environment, advising that such amendments should not be rushed. He highlighted that the 18th amendment took considerable time to pass.

Qureshi also urged Bilawal not to undermine the justice system, reminding him of his efforts alongside his late mother to uphold the rule of law and democracy.