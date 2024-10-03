Sharmeen announces final cohort for Neela Asmaan’s 2024 Residency Program

KARACHI - Neela Asmaan announces the artists selected for its Fall 2024 Artist Residency cycle, a unique initiative founded by Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Shigar Valley in Gilgit-Baltistan, this residency offers emerging and established artists a unique opportunity to work in an immersive environment designed to spark creativity and artistic exploration. Following a competitive selection process. , Neela Asmaan is thrilled to welcome four talented artists to participate in two residency cycles this fall. The first cycle will take place from 3rd October to 15th October 2024, followed by a second cycle from 28th October to 9th November 2024, with each group embarking on an empowering journey to develop their projects during their stay at the residency. Ramsha Bilal is a Lahore-based photographer and filmmaker whose debut short film, Moona’s Beauty Salon, is on the festival circuit.

With experience as an Assistant Director on various projects, she focuses on the intricate dynamics between women shaped by their surroundings. At Neela Asmaan, she will develop a new screenplay, deepening this exploration. Faqeha Nadeem is a visual artist specialising in watercolour, ink, and gouache, inspired by nature and the human form. Her work explores the connection between humanity and nature through botanical illustrations and female figures. During her time at the residency, she aims to enhance her skills by creating intricate botanical paintings and studying plants in the biodiverse Shigar Valley. Amina Zoomkawala is a visual artist and art teacher from Karachi, who expresses her observations through various mediums, including painting, writing and video. During her residency at Neela Asmaan, she plans to create a series of paintings capturing the landscapes of Shigar while documenting her process through video. Iraj Fatima is a textile artist with a degree in textile design from the University of Karachi. Recently featured at VM Art Gallery, she uses felting techniques and wool to create tactile art that highlights the beauty of Pakistan’s northern areas. During her time at Neela Asmaan, she plans to develop a series of installations, “A Window of My Dream,” inspired by her love for these landscapes and aimed at promoting cultural exchange through exhibitions and outreach. This year, for the first time, the Neela Asmaan residency will see its artists engage the local community through workshops with school students, sharing their expertise to inspire young audiences to explore various art forms. In the latter half of the year, the residency will feature an Artist Talk, inviting the 2024 artists who have completed their residency to present their work in a format of their choice. This platform will allow them to showcase their talent to an external audience.

The event may also be held virtually for wider accessibility.