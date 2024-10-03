Thursday, October 03, 2024
Shibli Faraz’s name removed from ECL, PCL, govt tells IHC

Court disposes of PTI senator’s contempt of court petition

Shahid Rao
October 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The federal government Wednesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Syed Shibli Faraz had been removed from the Exit Control List (ECL). The Assistant Attorney General (AAG) informed this to a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri during the hearing of a contempt of court petition filed by Shibli Faraz.

During the hearing, in compliance with court order issued on 27th September, a report was filed by Assistant Director, Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, Islamabad, wherein it was mentioned that order passed by this court in Writ Petition No.2317/2024 on August 2, had been complied with and name of the petitioner had been removed from Passport Control List (PCL) vide letter dated 29.08.2024. Similarly, Assistant Attorney General submitted that name of the petitioner had also been removed from Exit Control List (ECL) vide letter dated 1st October.

The IHC bench mentioned in its order that as order dated 02.08.2024, passed by this Court in Writ Petition No.2317 of 2024, titled as “Syed Shibli Faraz vs Federation of Pakistan, through Secretary Interior, Ministry of Interior, Islamabad and 03 others” had been complied with by the respondents and name of the petitioner had been removed from Exit Control List (ECL) by the Ministry of Interior and from Passport Control List (PCL) by the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, Islamabad, hence instant petition for contempt of court is dismissed as having become infructuous. In this matter, the PTI Senator moved the contempt petition under Article 204 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 read with Sections 3 & 4 of the Contempt of Court Act against the respondents for willfully and deliberately violating the order dated 02.08.2024, passed by this Court in Writ Petition No.2317 of 2024.

