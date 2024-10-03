Lahore, once famed as the city of gardens for its greenery and clean air, is now suffocating under a thick, grey blanket of smog. In recent years, air pollution in Lahore has reached alarming levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) frequently exceeding 300 to 400, far above the safety standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO). This crisis, however, is not confined to Lahore alone.

Punjab, due to a unique combination of factors, becomes the epicentre of South Asia’s so-called “fifth season”—a haze of pollution that engulfs the region from October to January. It is therefore encouraging to see the Punjab government taking notice of this devastating impact and collaborating with environmental and climate change groups to address the issue. Under its new “Smog-Free Lahore” initiative, the government has adopted a holistic approach, implementing measures such as transitioning to greener mass transit systems, conducting regular fuel quality inspections, monitoring industrial emissions, promoting plantation drives and urban forests, and launching awareness campaigns through Android apps to engage the public.

This is undoubtedly a commendable step. Pakistan’s smog crisis is solvable with a combination of individual efforts and government action. Cities like Beijing and Los Angeles have faced similar challenges, yet through concerted efforts, they have managed to reverse persistent smog and enact policies promoting cleaner air.

The challenge now lies in the government’s ability to sustain and prioritise this policy, dedicating a significant portion of the budget to it every year. Just as it has successfully combated dengue outbreaks, heatwaves, and monsoons, the government must now tackle the smog season with the hope that, through focused efforts, this season will one day become a thing of the past.