‘Steps being taken to resolve people’s problems in Mardan’

Mardan - Commissioner Mardan, Muhammad Javed Marwat, has stated that the media plays an important role in society by pointing out flaws, deficiencies, anomalies, and other shortcomings in both administration and the community.

He expressed these views while addressing a “Meet the Press” program here at the press club. Press Club President Bashir Adil and General Secretary Fazl-e-Haq welcomed the Commissioner upon his arrival.

Commissioner Javed Marwat noted that the Mardan region is fertile and populous, and necessary steps are being taken to resolve the problems faced by the people. He mentioned that taking legal action against encroachments is in the interest of the community. While acknowledging the presence of poverty, he emphasized that strategies must be developed to eradicate it.

The Commissioner further stated that encroachments, including carriages and other obstacles, have marred the city. He argued that encroachments have become a cultural norm that needs to change, adding that while the administration may have its weaknesses, a culture of dialogue should be adopted to resolve these issues.

In response to a question, Javed Marwat said there is no shortage of resources; however, problems persist due to the misuse of these resources. He added that due to mismanagement, machinery is lying idle in some hospitals, and the hospital administration has been given a week to address this issue.

He pointed out that there is no treatment facility in the government hospital, which spans hundreds of kanals, while a private hospital covering just ten marlas is providing care. He stressed that a culture of raids is not a solution, and there is a need to develop a sense of responsibility. He added that journalists will help identify and address the problems facing the citizens of Mardan.

The Commissioner also mentioned that the increasing number of Ching Chi and Tezraftaar rickshaws is causing traffic problems. He stated that the police and the Excise Department are working to regulate them, while action is being taken against illegal housing societies on agricultural land.