Stock market gains 162 more points

October 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 162.41 more points, a positive change of 0.20 percent, closing at 81,967.01 points against 81,804.59 points on the last working day. A total of 360,987,426 shares were traded during the day as compared to 359,081,585 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.391 billion against Rs17.160 billion on the last trading day. As many as 448 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 164 of them recorded gains and 221 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 63 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Agha Steel Industries with 30,832,938 shares at Rs10.72 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 26,473,160 shares at Rs1.21 per share and Fauji Cement with 20,045,582 shares at Rs 27.41 per share. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs187.57 per share price, closing at Rs 6,999.00, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs28.80 rise in its per share price to Rs17,295.80.

