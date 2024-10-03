Thursday, October 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

The IIUI in Crisis

October 03, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) is facing a crisis. In the capital city of Islamabad, there is already an acute shortage of affordable private hostels for students coming from distant areas of the country. Now, the students of IIUI are being pushed into further trouble by the university administration, where legitimate students are being forced to vacate their hostel rooms within a given timeframe. If they fail to do so, the university claims it will not be responsible for the loss of their belongings.

The administration argues the issue revolves around the legality of students affiliated with different political parties causing chaos, but what about the students who have nothing to do with these parties? Even those uninvolved are being told to vacate the hostels without being consulted. This approach from the administration is bound to push students onto the streets in protest, leading to unrest. Instead of finding a middle ground, the administration is effectively forcing students to abandon their studies.

Families of blasphemy accused demand inquiry commission

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) must urgently intervene and resolve the matter through peaceful negotiations with the students. In the end, it’s the students who are the most vulnerable.

ALIZAIB LASHARI,

Sindh.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1727846585.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024