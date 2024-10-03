The IIUI in Crisis

The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) is facing a crisis. In the capital city of Islamabad, there is already an acute shortage of affordable private hostels for students coming from distant areas of the country. Now, the students of IIUI are being pushed into further trouble by the university administration, where legitimate students are being forced to vacate their hostel rooms within a given timeframe. If they fail to do so, the university claims it will not be responsible for the loss of their belongings.

The administration argues the issue revolves around the legality of students affiliated with different political parties causing chaos, but what about the students who have nothing to do with these parties? Even those uninvolved are being told to vacate the hostels without being consulted. This approach from the administration is bound to push students onto the streets in protest, leading to unrest. Instead of finding a middle ground, the administration is effectively forcing students to abandon their studies.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) must urgently intervene and resolve the matter through peaceful negotiations with the students. In the end, it’s the students who are the most vulnerable.

ALIZAIB LASHARI,

Sindh.