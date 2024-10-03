Two more polio virus cases reported in Sindh

KARACHI - Two new cases of polio virus have been reported in Sindh, taking the country’s yearly tally to 26 amid a sharp rise in the spread of the crippling disease. According to media reports, a seven year old girl was paralyzed by the polio virus in district Karachi East and 12 month old boy in Jati Taulka of district Sujawal.

Of the 26 polio cases reported this year, 15 are from Balochistan, seven from Sindh, two from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and one each from Punjab and Islamabad, media reports added.