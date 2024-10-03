Thursday, October 03, 2024
UK's rap singer Fatman Scoop death

October 03, 2024
Fatman Scoop, a renowned rap artist, has passed away at the age of 53. He collapsed on stage on Friday, 30 August 2024. He was performing near Central Park in Hamden when he fell. According to a Facebook post by Mayor L. Garrett, Scoop was rushed to a local hospital, where it was fortunate that doctors were readily available.

The BBC reported that Scoop, a native of New York, was a beloved figure in the music world, known for his distinctive voice, infectious energy, and iconic club anthems. He had a massive fan base and was best known for hits like “Gammy,” which earned him several awards. DJ Pure Cold, a close friend, expressed his grief on Instagram, saying he was “lost for words” upon hearing the news of Scoop’s death.

Scoop was set to perform at the UK’s Reminisce Festival on 7 September, but his untimely passing has left his fans in mourning. His legacy as a memorable and influential artist will live on, with fans around the world praying for his peace in the next life.

