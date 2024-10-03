University Requirement

Sohbatpur is home to around 240,106 people, according to the 2023 digital census. Despite being granted district status in May 2013, the city continues to face numerous challenges, one of which is the absence of a university. As a result, many students are forced to abandon their studies after completing their intermediate education, as they cannot afford the costs of living outside the city. Only a small fraction of students are able to pursue higher education elsewhere, and only if they are fortunate enough to receive financial support.

As a resident of Sohbatpur, I am disheartened to share that I am the only student from my community who has managed to leave the city for higher education. This is a tragic situation, as many of my peers are now working as labourers or are unemployed, lamenting the lack of educational opportunities.

The establishment of a university in Sohbatpur is urgently needed. It would not only benefit the students of Sohbatpur but also those from surrounding villages. I urge the relevant authorities, particularly Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, to address this issue and provide Sohbatpur with a university. Education is a transformative tool, and this initiative would change countless lives.

WASEEM MURAD,

Sohbatpur.