Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan cricket

Leg-spinner announced his retirement from on Thursday, reflecting on the journey that shaped his career and enriched his life.

The 31-year-old cricketer took to social media to share his gratitude for the support of coaches, teammates, and fans throughout his time with the national team. "Today, I am announcing my retirement from , and as I reflect on this incredible journey, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude. It has been an immense honour to represent my country, and I'm thankful for the support of my coaches and teammates who have been with me every step of the way," Qadir wrote.

He further thanked the passionate fans, stating, "From unforgettable victories to the challenges we faced together, each moment has shaped my career and enriched my life. I'm deeply appreciative of the passionate fans who have always stood by me; your unwavering support has meant the world."

Qadir played one One-Day International (ODI) and 25 T20 Internationals for Pakistan. Although his career wasn't as celebrated as that of his legendary father, Abdul Qadir, he expressed his intent to carry forward his father's legacy.

"As I step into this new chapter, I carry with me the spirit of and the cherished memories we created together. Thank you for everything," Qadir added, acknowledging the lessons instilled in him by his father and embracing his love for the game as he moves forward.