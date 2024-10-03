World Rugby launches 'Rugby Rising Play': A groundbreaking programme for teenage girls' participation

has unveiled its first-ever tailored participation programme for girls, named "Rugby Rising Play," which aims to expand the active teenage female player base globally. This initiative comes in the wake of the increasing momentum of women’s rugby, and it aims to boost the sport further beyond the Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025.

"Rugby Rising Play" is designed to introduce girls with no prior rugby experience to the sport, providing a structured and supportive introduction through 10 tailored sessions. These sessions not only build basic rugby skills but also create a learning environment focused on rugby's core values. Ultimately, the programme aims to propel these girls to competitive levels such as T1 Rugby and beyond, while ensuring that they develop a lifelong affiliation with the sport.

Applications for "Rugby Rising Play" opened earlier this year, leading to the selection of over 40 unions for participation, with the overarching objective of engaging more girls in rugby over the next year.

This initiative is part of World Rugby’s broader programme, "Impact Beyond 2025," which officially launched last month. Impact Beyond 2025 aims to leverage the Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 to maximise the positive impact of rugby worldwide. Built on three core pillars and nine strategic initiatives, Impact Beyond 2025 seeks to inspire more women and girls to engage with rugby, both on and off the field. "Rugby Rising Play" is the first initiative launched under 's new "Rugby Rising" identity, created to focus on dedicated and targeted programmes for girls. More Rugby Rising initiatives will follow, underscoring the importance of engaging the teenage girl demographic as strives to grow the sport globally.

Sally Horrox, World Rugby’s Chief of Women’s Rugby, highlighted the significance of the launch, saying, "Rugby Rising Play represents a landmark moment for the women and girls’ game and a tangible step forward in our mission to broaden access and engagement for girls worldwide. The recent success of the pilot shows the incredible appetite for rugby among girls, and we are committed to ensuring that this programme not only introduces them to the sport but also provides a meaningful pathway to develop their skills, build confidence, and embed rugby’s core values. Our ambition is to keep them engaged and connected with rugby for many years to come. By investing in future generations, we’re creating a more vibrant and sustainable future for rugby on the road to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 and beyond."

Ninette Kruyt, Women's Participation Programme Manager, echoed these sentiments, adding, "Rugby Rising Play has been met with tremendous enthusiasm, offering a valuable and alternative way for teenage girls to engage with rugby. The response from unions has been very encouraging, with a record-breaking 66 unions applying in the first round of grants. This highlights the growing demand for opportunities that support female players at all levels."

The pilot programme, implemented across nine unions in five regions, introduced a new wave of teenage girls to rugby for the first time, establishing a holistic learning environment that aligns with 's values. The initiative has made significant strides beyond the field, fostering an expanding social media presence and attracting seed funding to support its growth. The programme has introduced many girls to rugby and engaged government bodies and local dignitaries in rugby festivals, amplifying its community and social impact.

"Impact Beyond 2025" aligns with the RFU’s "Impact ‘25," a domestic legacy programme to accelerate the growth of women’s and girls’ rugby throughout England and the home nations. The "Impact ‘25" plan has already received £12.13 million in government funding for England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, committed to the sport until the end of March 2025. These investments will help create more opportunities for women and girls to get involved in rugby, aiming for 100,000 female players by 2027.

World Rugby’s efforts with "Rugby Rising Play" and Impact Beyond 2025 underline a strong commitment to making the sport accessible to girls across the globe and providing sustainable pathways for female players to thrive.