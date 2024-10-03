Yasir Arafat links Babar’s resignation to Kirsten’s report

KARACHI - Former Pakistan fast bowler Yasir Arafat has claimed that Gary Kirsten’s post-T20 World Cup 2024 report played a key role in Babar Azam’s decision to step down as Pakistan’s white-ball captain.

According to Arafat, Kirsten’s confidential report to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which was later leaked to the media, highlighted several issues that contributed to Pakistan’s early exit from the tournament. Pakistan, under Babar Azam’s leadership, faced a shock elimination during the group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The team’s campaign faltered after an unexpected loss to co-hosts USA in the opener, followed by a narrow and devastating defeat against their arch-rivals, India. This marked the first time Pakistan was knocked out in the group stage of a T20 World Cup. Three months after the team’s dismal performance, Babar Azam surprised many by announcing his resignation from the white-ball captaincy, stating his desire to focus more on his batting. However, Yasir Arafat believes the resignation is directly linked to Kirsten’s report. “If you recall, Gary Kirsten wrote a detailed report after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024,” Arafat explained. “I believe the recommendations he made, particularly regarding Babar’s leadership in England and the World Cup, influenced his decision to step down.” He added: “Kirsten had concluded that Babar might not be the ideal choice for Pakistan’s captaincy, which may have contributed to his resignation.”

Earlier reports suggested that Kirsten supported Babar’s continuation as ODI captain but was inclined to see a change in leadership for the T20I format. Despite this, Babar opted to step down from both formats and informed a senior PCB official before announcing his resignation publicly.