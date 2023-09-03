9 gamblers rounded up

RAWALPINDI - Police have rounded up nine gamblers and recovered 06 mobile phones, Rs 77,230 from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday. According to police spokesman, R. A. Bazar police conducted a raid and arrested 09 gamblers who were identified as Kamran, Shahab, Moazzam, Hamza, Masood, Azad, Ahmed, Usman and Riaz. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of the police team and said that gambling is the root of other social evils, the accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of the law.

He said that strict action against gamblers will be continued without any discrimination.