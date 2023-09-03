Sunday, September 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

9 gamblers rounded up

APP
September 03, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Police have rounded up nine gamblers and recovered 06 mobile phones, Rs 77,230 from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.  According to police spokesman, R. A. Bazar police conducted a raid and arrested 09 gamblers who were identified as Kamran, Shahab, Moazzam, Hamza, Masood, Azad, Ahmed, Usman and Riaz. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway.
SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of the police team and said that gambling is the root of other social evils, the accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of the law.
He said that strict action against gamblers will be continued without any discrimination.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1693620359.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023