Sunday, September 03, 2023
AJK President says Jammu and Kashmir’s partition unacceptable to Kashmiris

Agencies
September 03, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -   The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Barrister Sultan Mah­mood Chaudhry, while stressing the need for settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Coun­cil resolutions, has said the fragmen­tation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was not acceptable to the Kashmiri people. Addressing at a cere­mony organised in the memory of tow­ering Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani here Saturday, the AJK President said, “Let it be clear that Kashmiris will not allow the partition of Kashmir un­der any circumstances.” He said all that Kashmiris want is implementation of the UN resolutions that guaranteed the right to self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He reaf­firmed full support to the ongoing free­dom struggle in Indian Illegally Occu­pied Jammu and Kashmir and said that the government and people on this side of the Line of Control (LoC) stand in support and solidarity with their Kash­miri brethren in their struggle against the Indian illegal occupation.

Agencies

