AJK President says Jammu and Kashmir’s partition unacceptable to Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD - The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while stressing the need for settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, has said the fragmentation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was not acceptable to the Kashmiri people. Addressing at a ceremony organised in the memory of towering Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani here Saturday, the AJK President said, “Let it be clear that Kashmiris will not allow the partition of Kashmir under any circumstances.” He said all that Kashmiris want is implementation of the UN resolutions that guaranteed the right to self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He reaffirmed full support to the ongoing freedom struggle in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said that the government and people on this side of the Line of Control (LoC) stand in support and solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren in their struggle against the Indian illegal occupation.