Anti-polio campaign to be launched in Lahore, Pindi districts tomorrow

LAHORE - In order to respond to positive environmental samples, the Punjab province is all set to hold a polio eradication campaign commencing from tomorrow (Monday). The campaign, titled Out­break Response (OBR), will be held partially in two districts including Lahore and Rawalpindi. Only 29 union councils of Lahore and four teh­sils of Rawalpindi will be part of the campaign which will continue for seven days. Two last days will be dedicated to reaching Not Avail­able children. More than 7,400 polio workers will participate in the drive to immunize 7.87 million children under the age of five. Punjab Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has de­ployed stakeholders from all areas to facilitate implementation of the polio campaign in priori­ty areas. “Although there is no polio case in Pun­jab, but Wild Polio Virus has been found to be circulating in environmental samples of mega cities”, said the Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Mr Khizer Afzaal in a statement. “The campaign will play an important role in preventing polio virus transmission”, added the coordinator. Mr Khizer cautioned that Punjab was at the risk of imported virus circulation but government was active to prevent it. In July and August, Pakistan’s national laboratory confirmed presence of polio viruses in environ­mental sites of Lahore and Rawalpindi. The vi­ruses were found to be genetically linked to the cluster in Afghanistan. In response to the detec­tions, Punjab recently wrapped up a campaign in Attock, Rawalpindi and Mianwali. Nearly two million children were vaccinated in the cam­paign. As per the SOPS, three responses need to be conducted to block polio virus spread in the wake of positive environmental samples. This is the second response in Rawalpindi and first in La­hore after detection of polio viruses.