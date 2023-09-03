Attock police arrest 5 anti-social elements

ATTOCK - Police have arrested five anti-social elements including three dacoits and two killers from different areas. Cases under the acts have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. In the first attempt police arrested three dacoits namely Ahmad Ali and Hasan Nawaz both residents of village Wesa and recovered 66 tola gold ornaments and Rs 1.5 million from their possession. The dacoits had taken away all the aforementioned ornaments and cash at gun point in broad day light from the house of Zohaib Mehmood resident of village Wesa in the jurisdiction of Rangoo police station. In two other attempts, Hasanabdal and Attock police arrested Muhammad Bilal who had shot dead Numair Ali and Sajid who had shot dead his brother in law Safdar Khan. On the other hand, one Usman Shah was shot dead by some unknown assailant near Kacha in the jurisdiction of Hasanabdal Saddar police station. An ambulance of Rescue 1122 shifted his dead body to THQ Hospital Hasanabdal.