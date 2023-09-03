Bid to explode IED at railway track foiled in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD-An improvised explosive device planted on a railway track in the Sehrish Nagar area of Qasimabad here on Saturday was traced and removed before the device could explode. According to the police, the local people saw two masked suspects who planted the device on the track. The police said the suspects ran away when the people began to shout. A team of Bomb Disposal Squad was immediately called to the spot which defused the device. According to the police, 150 grams of explosives, electric wires, a plastic bottle and some other materials were found at the site. A railway official informed that Pak Business Express was scheduled to pass through the track around an hour after the device was found.