Businessmen hold protest rallies against rising power cost, inflation

LAHORE-The business community, under the banner of the Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front, held peaceful protest rallies against the soaring cost of living, including higher fuel and utility bills and record depreciation of the rupee against the dollar, which has led to widespread discontent among the trade and industry.

The protest rallies against the inflated power bills were led by PIAF patron-in-chief Mian Anjum Nisar, chairman Faheemur Rehman Saigol and other leadership of the PIAF, BMP and FPCCI. The protesters chanted slogans against the successive govts for escalating energy cost and made the commitment that their protest will continue until withdrawal of power tariff hike in country. The protesters said that thousands of traders have shuttered their shops, striking over soaring energy and fuel bills stirring widespread discontent. There were widespread market closures on Saturday in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar, where abandoned bazaars were posted with placards decrying the unreasonable increase in electricity bills and taxes. Everyone is participating because the situation has become unbearable now. Some relief must be given so people can put food on the table.

Addressing the protesters, PIAF patron-in-chief Mian Anjum Nisar and chairman Faheemur Rehman Saigol observed that the successive governments had compelled the business community to unanimously show their shutterdown power. They made it clear that the strike call was apolitical and refused to pay unjustified taxes and increased petroleum and electricity prices. They said the government had forced the traders and public on the roads by hiking the power bills, which were higher than their monthly salaries. They demanded the rulers to suspend free supply of power to influential people. Mian Anjum Nisar termed shameful the statement of caretaker Prime Minister about the public outcry against the electricity bills. He said traders organisations across the province had announced their support for strike call. He said protest and strike were the constitutional right of the people and they would not succumb to any browbeating of the government.

Faheemur Rehman Saigol, addressing the protesters, accused the government of implementing the IMF agenda and said there would be no compromise on their countrywide protest against the inflated electricity bills and increase in petroleum prices. He said that decades of mismanagement and instability have hobbled Pakistan’s economy, and the govt was forced into a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to avert so called default. He said that the markets across Lahore remained closed on Saturday in protest against inflated electricity bills and rising inflation in the country. Traders cannot pay such heavy bills, as it is destroying our businesses, he said and urged the Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar to take back the recent hike in the electricity bills. The inflated power bills triggered country-wide protests from Karachi to Khyber and protests in some parts of the country are turning violent. The protesting masses have been demanding that the government should end the provision of free electricity to the notables and provide them relief as the bills they have been receiving are more than their salaries.

LCCI FOR BRIDGING GAP

BETWEEN INTERBANK AND OPEN MARKET DOLLAR RATE

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the government to control the dollar flight besides bridging the gap between interbank and open market dollar rate. “Swelling divide between interbank and open market dollar rate and uncontrolled dollar flight are posing a new challenge for the trade, industry and the economy”, LCCI President Kashif Anwar said in a statement. He said that this alarming gap is causing significant economic repercussions and adversely affecting the competitiveness of various sectors. Due to this issue, the remittances in Pakistan exhibited a decline of more than 4 billion dollars in FY2022-23.

Kashif Anwar said that Pakistan’s economy is facing numerous challenges, and exchange rate stability plays a pivotal role in ensuring economic growth and investor confidence. He said that situation is depicted in the comparison of difference between inter-bank and open market exchange rates of regional economies. He said that interbank and open market dollar rate difference rate in India is 0.13252 INR, in Bangladesh 0.25 BDT, in UAE .0006 AED while difference in Pakistan is Rs. 24.04. The LCCI President said that the government should intervene in this matter and direct the State Bank to take concrete steps to minimize the disparity between inter-bank and open market exchange rate to promote transparency and stability in the foreign exchange market. He said that there is a need to implement strict monitoring and control mechanisms to discourage speculative trading and ensure compliance with exchange rate regulations.