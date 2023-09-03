CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh Urs arrangements

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM Office on Saturday to review urs arrangements of Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh (RA). The 3-day urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh would start from Sept 5 in which more than one million devotees would participate. Mehfil-e-Sama, Sabeel, Natia Mushaira, and special lectures would be ar­ranged during the urs celebra­tions. The CM ordered that the urs arrangements during the current year should be made even more splendid than the previous years. He directed to install sound system and SMD screens for the devotees. He directed to make an exten­sive sitting arrangements in the Langar Khana, saying that the chalked out security and traffic plan should be ensured to be implemented in letter and spir­it adding that the law enforce­ment agencies should maintain a close coordination with one another. Secretary Auqaf gave a briefing about arrangements being made in connection with the Urs and CCPO Lahore gave a briefing about the security plan. It was apprised during the briefing that police person­nel would perform their duties in three shifts during Urs cele­brations and incharge of every shift would be of SP rank. Pro­vincial Auqaf Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, Chief Secretary, Addi­tional Chief Secretary(Home), Additional IG Special Branch, CCPO Lahore, Secretary Auqaf, Commissioner Lahore division, DIG Operations, Deputy Com­missioner Lahore, CTO Lahore, Chief Executive Officer Waste Management Company and of­ficials concerned attended the meeting.