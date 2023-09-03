DC inspects anti-dengue measures

LAHORE - The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on Sat­urday visited Union Council UC-119, where she inspected anti-dengue arrangements and informed house owners about dengue preventive measures. The deputy commissioner visited the house of a dengue patient at DHA-EME Housing Society and reviewed the case response in the house and nearby area. She also in­quired about the heath of the patient and the field teams’ response. She inspected houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed dengue larva elimination. She also checked the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad in the area.