DC visits flood relief camp

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Saturday visited the flood relief camp established at Fatu­wali, near Sama Satta. He reviewed the quality of food and other facilities provided to the flood victims. Assis­tant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan was also present with him. Deputy Commissioner Baha­walpur met the flood victims living in the flood relief camp and had food with them. The Deputy Commission­er asked the flood victims about the facilities provided in the flood relief camp and gave instructions to solve their problems. Deputy Commis­sioner Bahawalpur further said that the district administration is provid­ing food items to the flood victims. He said that all the matters related to flood relief are being supervised by the assistant commissioners and revenue staff of the respective tehsils.

DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE RE­VIEWS PROGRESS OF ONGOING SCHEMES

District Development Committee met under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office. The ongoing development schemes of school education were re­viewed. Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Superin­tendent Engineer Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz, Executive Engineer Buildings Nadeem Arshad, Chief Ex­ecutive Officer Education Muhammad Akram, and other relevant departmen­tal officers were present on this occa­sion. The Deputy Commissioner said that the ongoing development schemes should be completed on time.