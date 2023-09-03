Sunday, September 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

DC visits flood relief camp

Our Staff Reporter
September 03, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Saturday visited the flood relief camp established at Fatu­wali, near Sama Satta. He reviewed the quality of food and other facilities provided to the flood victims. Assis­tant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan was also present with him. Deputy Commissioner Baha­walpur met the flood victims living in the flood relief camp and had food with them. The Deputy Commission­er asked the flood victims about the facilities provided in the flood relief camp and gave instructions to solve their problems. Deputy Commis­sioner Bahawalpur further said that the district administration is provid­ing food items to the flood victims. He said that all the matters related to flood relief are being supervised by the assistant commissioners and revenue staff of the respective tehsils.

DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE RE­VIEWS PROGRESS OF ONGOING SCHEMES

Shutter down across country after electric bill shock

District Development Committee met under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office. The ongoing development schemes of school education were re­viewed. Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Superin­tendent Engineer Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz, Executive Engineer Buildings Nadeem Arshad, Chief Ex­ecutive Officer Education Muhammad Akram, and other relevant departmen­tal officers were present on this occa­sion. The Deputy Commissioner said that the ongoing development schemes should be completed on time.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1693710394.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023