Djokovic pulls off US Open escape as Gauff nears Swiatek battle

NEW YORK -Novak Djokovic rallied from two sets down against compatriot Laslo Djere to avoid his earliest US Open exit since 2006 on Friday, while Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff closed in on a blockbuster clash.

Djokovic tapped into his unrivalled powers of recovery to reach the last 16 and keep alive his quest for a record-ex­tending men’s 24th Grand Slam crown with a 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 win over the 32nd-seeded Djere. “It was one of the toughest matches I’ve played here in many years,” said Djokovic.

After coasting through two rounds, Djokovic risked failing to make the sec­ond week in New York for the first time since losing to Lleyton Hewitt in the third round as a teenager 17 years ago. An inspired Djere broke in the open­ing game en route to bagging the first set and did so again midway through the second set to put the 28-year-old in sight of an improbable victory.

But Djokovic showed why he will re­claim the world number one ranking after the tournament, displaying his trademark resilience to wriggle his way out of a two-set hole for the eighth time in his career at a Grand Slam. Djokovic revealed he had given himself an angry pep talk in the locker room after falling two sets behind.

“I did a little pep talk in the mirror,” he said. “I laughed at myself because I was so pissed off with the way I played, to try and lift my spirits up. “I’ve done it a few times before in my career and it hasn’t worked but tonight it did and I’m grateful.” The Serbian goes on to face 105th-ranked Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo for QF spot.

GAUFF TESTED AS

SWIATEK DOMINATES

The in-form Gauff also had to dig deep to withstand Belgium’s Elise Mertens as the 19-year-old American fought her way to a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory. “A win is a win, it doesn’t matter how you get it done,” said Gauff. “If anything the three-setters show everybody else I’m not go­ing down without a fight.”

Mertens fended off a pair of break points in the sixth game of the first set and then broke twice in succession to surge ahead. Gauff held off a barrage of break points early in the second set be­fore swinging the momentum in her fa­vour as Mertens began to falter.

She finished off in style by winning 10 games on the bounce to book a fourth-round meeting with Caroline Wozniacki, moving her one win away from a possible blockbuster quarter-final with Swiatek. The Pole briefly put sentiment to one side as she demolished 145th-ranked Slovenian qualifier and close friend Kaja Juvan 6-0, 6-1 in just 49 minutes.

Swiatek is bidding to become the first woman to successfully defend her US Open crown since Serena Williams won a hat-trick of titles from 2012-2014. She next faces 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, who beat Bernarda Pera in three sets. Former world No 1 Wozniacki kept her fairytale US Open re­turn going with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over Jennifer Brady. Romania’s Sorana Cirst­ea defeated fourth seed and last year’s Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4. Czech 10th seed Karo­lina Muchova moved on courtesy of a 7-6 (7/0), 6-3 win over Taylor Townsend.

Ninth seed Taylor Fritz crushed Czech qualifier Jakub Mensik 6-1, 6-2, 6-0. Frances Tiafoe progressed with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) win over France’s Adrian Mannarino. Tommy Paul defeat­ed Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, while Ben Shelton put out Aslan Kar­atsev 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0. Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker beat French wildcard Benjamin Bonzi 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-2 while Rinky Hijikata edged out Chi­na’s Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 6-3, 4-6.