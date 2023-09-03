 Exciting matches unfold on day two in Defence Day Tennis 

LAHORE - The Quaid Banspati Defence Day Tennis Championship 2023 continued its thrilling action on the second day at the Modern Club in Karachi. In the men’s singles 2nd round, Baqir Ali thrashed Imran Abid 8-0. In the ladies singles quarters, Eschelle Asif prevailed over Inaya Sayyed 8-5. In the U-17 singles 1st round, Hazik Areejo beat Ibrahim Noman 9-7 while Ismail Aftab outpaced Rayan Ahmed 8-3. In the U-15 singles 2nd round, Ruhab Faisal defeated Junaid Meher 4-0, 2-4, 4-1. In U-13 singles 1st round, Arman Ali thumped Umer Zaman 4-1, 4-0 while Ansarullah and Zain Nomi also emerged victorious. In U-13 singles 2nd round, Ruhab Faisal toppled Eschelle Asif 4-0, 4-2. In U-11 singles 1st round, Arsh Imran routed Umer Zaman 4-1, 4-1, Naayel Sohaib crushed Zainab Hassan 4-0, 4-0 and Syed Sufyan downed Rahim Faisal 4-1, 4-0. In the men’s doubles 1st round, Syed Qutub/Arshad Shahid beat Hanzala Amir/ Abdullah Tehseen 8-0. In the 45 plus doubles 1st round, Razi Nawab/M Abdul Saeed defeated Zeeshan Malik/Syed Mashkoor Ali 8-0.