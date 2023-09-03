 Exciting matches unfold on day two in Defence Day Tennis 

LAHORE - The Quaid Banspati Defence Day Tennis Championship 2023 continued its thrilling ac­tion on the second day at the Modern Club in Karachi. In the men’s singles 2nd round, Baqir Ali thrashed Imran Abid 8-0. In the ladies singles quar­ters, Eschelle Asif prevailed over Inaya Sayyed 8-5. In the U-17 singles 1st round, Hazik Areejo beat Ibrahim Noman 9-7 while Ismail Aftab out­paced Rayan Ahmed 8-3. In the U-15 singles 2nd round, Ruhab Faisal defeated Junaid Meher 4-0, 2-4, 4-1. In U-13 singles 1st round, Arman Ali thumped Umer Zaman 4-1, 4-0 while Ansarullah and Zain Nomi also emerged vic­torious. In U-13 singles 2nd round, Ruhab Faisal toppled Eschelle Asif 4-0, 4-2. In U-11 singles 1st round, Arsh Imran routed Umer Zaman 4-1, 4-1, Naayel Sohaib crushed Zainab Hassan 4-0, 4-0 and Syed Suf­yan downed Rahim Faisal 4-1, 4-0. In the men’s doubles 1st round, Syed Qutub/Arshad Shahid beat Hanzala Amir/ Abdullah Tehseen 8-0. In the 45 plus doubles 1st round, Razi Nawab/M Abdul Saeed defeated Zeeshan Malik/Syed Mashkoor Ali 8-0.