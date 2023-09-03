Factory sealed for pollution

FAISALABAD - The Environment Protection Depart­ment (EPD) has sealed a factory and issued warnings to 10 others on the charge of polluting the environment.

EPD Deputy Director Muham­mad Nawaz said here on Saturday that environment protection teams checked various factories and brick kilns and found one factory and two kilns violating the environment pro­tection laws. Therefore, the EPD teams sealed the premises of the fac­tory by imposing a fine of Rs100,000 on the owner in addition to getting cases registered against the owners of two brick kilns after imposing a fine of Rs100,000 on them.

The environment teams also is­sued warnings to the owners of 10 factories which were emitting exces­sive smoke and causing environmen­tal pollution. The factory owners and management of brick kilns were di­rected strictly to ensure installation of zigzag technology before func­tioning during winter or face action. EPD teams also took strict action against smoky vehicles and imposed Rs111,000 fine on 17 vehicles.