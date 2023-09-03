Sunday, September 03, 2023
Four of a family die as car veers into Neelum river

Web Desk
12:26 PM | September 03, 2023
A car fell into the Neelum River near Pathka Chhun, a suburb of Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir on Sunday.

The officials said the car was on way from Muzaffarabad to Jheng when it slipped due to a heavy rain and fell into Neelum river in the night. Resultantly, four members of a family including a woman and three men were killed and a woman sustained injuries. The bodies were sent to their native village, Jheng.

They said local people detected the car in the river. Local people and rescue personnel launched the operation and rescued a woman.

Police said that locals were not aware of the accident due to night and they came to know about it in the morning.

