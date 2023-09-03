Sunday, September 03, 2023
Funeral prayers for martyred Major Amir, Sepoy Arif offered in Bannu

Funeral prayers for martyred Major Amir, Sepoy Arif offered in Bannu
Staff Reporter
September 03, 2023
RAWALPINDI   -   The funeral prayers of Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly against ter­rorists during Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in the general area of Miran Shah, North Waziristan, were of­fered at Bannu. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Rela­tions (ISPR) on Saturday, the martyrs identified as Major Amir Aziz (age 29 years, res­ident of Sargodha District) and Sepoy Muhammad Arif (age 27 years, resident of Sa­hiwal District) would be laid to rest with full military hon­our in their respective home­towns. Senior serving mil­itary and civil officials and public attended the funer­al prayers. “Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs,” the ISPR said.

Staff Reporter

