Funeral prayers for martyred Major Amir, Sepoy Arif offered in Bannu

RAWALPINDI - The funeral prayers of Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly against ter­rorists during Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in the general area of Miran Shah, North Waziristan, were of­fered at Bannu. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Rela­tions (ISPR) on Saturday, the martyrs identified as Major Amir Aziz (age 29 years, res­ident of Sargodha District) and Sepoy Muhammad Arif (age 27 years, resident of Sa­hiwal District) would be laid to rest with full military hon­our in their respective home­towns. Senior serving mil­itary and civil officials and public attended the funer­al prayers. “Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs,” the ISPR said.