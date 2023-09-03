GB to call in Pak Army to maintain peace

ISLAMABAD - The government in Gil­git-Baltistan has decid­ed to call in Pakistan Army troops to ensure peace in the region and maintain the law and order situation, officials said on Saturday.

The decision was tak­en during the Parlia­mentary Peace Com­mittee meeting chaired by the chief minister to discuss matters related to law and order situa­tion on Friday.

The authorities also decided to deploy per­sonnel of Rangers, GB scouts and Fron­tier Corps in big cities across the region. According to GB Home Depart­ment, the situation in Gilgit Baltistan is completely peaceful and the news and speculations circulat­ing in the media regarding the deployment of the Pakistan Army are baseless.

“The services of the Pakistan Army and civ­il armed forces have been procured to maintain peace and order at Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hus­sain,” according to the clarification. It also added that special measures were taken for the securi­ty of the procession routes and Imambargahs, as practiced in the past.

The developments come after panic and unrest spread in the region following protests in Diamer’s Chilas. The protesters blocked the Karakoram High­way and the Babusar Pass road for three days de­manding the arrest of a religious leader from Skar­du for allegedly passing controversial remarks.

Protest demonstrations were also held in Astore, Gilgit, however, they were called off after the reg­istration of a first information report against reli­gious leader Agha Baqir Al-Hussaini. In reaction to it, a markets and transport strike was observed in Skardu with protesters also blocking main roads, including the Juglot-Skardu road.

Subsequently, the GB government had decided to deploy the Karakoram Task Force and police personnel on the KKH, Juglot-Skardu Road and Babusar Top to ensure the safety of passengers and the movement of vehicles. On Friday, a meet­ing of the Parliamentary Peace Committee was held in Gilgit to discuss the law and order situ­ation in the region. It was presided over by GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan and attended by a number of ministers, the GB chief secretary, the home secretary, the police chief and members of intelligence agencies.

According to a handout issued by the GB Infor­mation Department, it was decided in the meeting that legal action would be taken against those who insult the beliefs and holy personalities of any reli­gion in public meetings.