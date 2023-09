BURNLEY - Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Manchester City maintained their perfect Premier League start with a 5-1 thrashing of Fulham on Saturday, as Son Heung-min also netted three times in Tottenham’s 5-2 victory at Burnley. But Chelsea’s huge investment in the transfer market is still to reap reward as the Blues lost 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest. In keeping with the early weeks of the season, Manchester City were good enough for the three points without ever hitting top gear.