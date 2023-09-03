Hot, humid weather expected in most plain areas of country

LAHORE - Mainly hot and humid weather is ex­pected in plain areas of the country during the next 12 hours. However, rain and wind with thundershower is expected at isolated places in up­per Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gil­git-Baltistan. Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning. Islamabad twenty-six de­gree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit twenty, Murree sixteen, and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade. Ac­cording to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kash­mir, partly cloudy chances of rain and wind with thundershower weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula. Temperature recorded this morning. Srinagar and Anantnag nineteen degree centigrade. , Jammu twenty-eight, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula eighteen and Leh twelve degree centigrade.