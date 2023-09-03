Imaan Mazari released from jail

ISLAMABAD - Activist and lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir was released from jail on Saturday after an anti-terrorism court granted her bail, following a three-day remand into police custody due to her alleged involvement in a terror-related case
Mazari-Hazir, alongside Ali Wazir, co-founder of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), an ethnic rights movement, was apprehended on Aug. 20 for criticizing the country’s powerful military in a public rally. Their case drew attention to what rights groups perceive as an escalating crackdown on politicians and human rights activists in Pakistan. Both individuals faced charges of sedition, obstructing government officials from performing their duties, and causing damage to public property. On Aug. 28, Mazari-Hazir and Wazir secured bail in the sedition case, only to be rearrested by Islamabad police shortly thereafter on new terrorism-related charges.