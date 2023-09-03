Imaan Mazari released from jail

ISLAMABAD - Activist and lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Ha­zir was released from jail on Saturday after an anti-terrorism court granted her bail, following a three-day remand into police custody due to her alleged involvement in a terror-related case

Mazari-Hazir, alongside Ali Wazir, co-found­er of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), an ethnic rights movement, was apprehend­ed on Aug. 20 for criticizing the country’s powerful military in a public rally. Their case drew attention to what rights groups per­ceive as an escalating crackdown on politi­cians and human rights activists in Pakistan. Both individuals faced charges of sedition, obstructing government officials from per­forming their duties, and causing damage to public property. On Aug. 28, Mazari-Hazir and Wazir secured bail in the sedition case, only to be rearrested by Islamabad police shortly thereafter on new terrorism-related charges.