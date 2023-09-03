Infinix unveils HOT 30

LAHORE-Infinix, the highest selling smartphone brand, has announced its new gaming champion, the Infinix HOT 30 with MediaTek Helio G88 processor available on Xpark and nationwide for Rs. 44,999. This smartphone is a gamer’s dream come true, delivering the ultimate gaming experience and seamless performance. The Infinix HOT 30 is now available both online and offline, ensuring accessibility for all smartphone enthusiasts across Pakistan.

Powering the HOT 30 is the MediaTek Helio G88 processor, designed to provide unparalleled gaming performance and seamless multitasking. Get ready to enjoy faster load times, smoother graphics, and an overall enhanced user experience. The device comes equipped with 33W fast charging technology, ensuring that your gaming sessions are uninterrupted. The massive 5000mAh battery keeps you immersed in your games without worrying about frequent recharges.

The HOT 30 boasts a 6.78-inch high-resolution display with an ultra-bright 600nit brightness, thanks to the Dar-Link engine image rendering technology. A high touch sampling rate of 270Hz ensures quick response times, adding to your competitive edge. Capture every moment in stunning detail with the 50-megapixel main camera. Whether you’re capturing in daylight or low-light conditions, expect exceptional image quality that truly stands out. Immerse yourself in superior audio quality with the DTS Surround Dual Speaker system, delivering a captivating sound experience that complements your gaming and entertainment.