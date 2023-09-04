Inflated utility bills, price hike generate protests in KP

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed a complete shutdown of businesses and a partial disruption of daily activities as per the call by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) to protest against exorbitant electricity bills and a massive surge in the cost of everyday essentials.

JI activists and traders organized rallies, urging the government to rescind the electricity bills and alleviate the burden on the public. The province’s major cities appeared deserted, with both large and small markets shuttered. In the provincial capital, all types of business activities came to a standstill. Although some shops in certain areas opened in the morning, protesters forcibly closed them down.

At Reti Bazaar in the old city of Peshawar, protesters allegedly used force against shopkeepers to compel them to close their shops. A substantial protest rally took place at Ashraf Road, a key business hub of the city. The rally was led by JI’s provincial general secretary, Abdul Wasi, former MNA Abdul Akbar Chitrali, district chief of the party Bahrulllah Khan, president of Anjuman- e-Tajiran Sharafat Ali Mubarak, and trader community leaders Khalid Ayub, Atif Haleem, Haji Naseer, Khalid Gul Mohmand, among others.

During the rally, speakers criticized the government, particularly the statements made by the caretaker prime minister, which they regarded as exacerbating the people’s hardships. They pointed out that the electricity rates had risen to Rs 57 per unit, with 46 percent of that amount being taxed unjustly collected from the economically disadvantaged. They condemned the harsh policies of the ruling authorities and pledged to resist them, vowing to even travel to Islamabad to assert their rights against the rulers.

The protesters accused the government of capitulating to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, leaving the country without a semblance of a legitimate government or sovereignty.

MARDAN: Jamaat-e-Islami provincial chief, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, said that the unit cost of electricity was Rs 52 in August and would rise to Rs 90 per unit in September. He emphasized that their battle was long and decisive against the corrupt, incompetent, and cruel rulers.

He expressed these views while addressing a public rally in front of the PESCO office at Muqam Chowk. A large number of party workers and the general public attended the rally in connection with the price hike.The participants of the rally chanted slogans against the incumbent caretaker and previous governments for the unabated price hike.

Senator Mushtaq said, “We do not accept this economic terrorism. We don’t accept the inflated electricity bills and numerous taxes.” He added that General (R) Sajjad Ghani, Chairman of WAP DA, recently issued a notification to install his portrait with the portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in all the WAPDA offices, instead of taking any steps for the rights of power consumers. SWABI: A shutter-down strike, called by Jamaat-e-Islami, was observed across the district on Saturday.

Protesters marched in different markets and shouted slogans against the incumbent caretaker government. A protest demonstration was held at Karnal Sher Khan Chowk in the district headquarters, and a large number of leaders and local people participated in the demonstration. Similar protest demonstrations were also held in the four Tehsils of the district.

The strike was also observed by the business community in solidarity with JI and the people who have been badly affected by inflated electricity bills and the regular increase in the price of petroleum products.

The speakers who spoke on the occasion said that due to inflation, food and drink items were out of reach for the people. Instead of providing relief to the people, the caretaker government tormented the protesters.

Meanwhile, in the Malakand and Hazara divisions, traders and transporters also called for a closure of markets and a freeze in transport in protest against the mounting electricity bills. Throughout the morning, traders closed their businesses in multiple locations, including Shangla, Bisham, Alpuri, Puran, Swat, Mingora, Khwazakhela, Barikot, Dir Timergara, Warai, as well as in Malakand, Butkhela, and Dargai.

TIMERGARA: A complete shutter-down strike was observed in the Lower Dir district on Saturday following the JI call for a shutter-down and wheel jam strike, which was supported by people from different walks of life, including traders, and civil society members.

Residents, traders, and civil society members staged protest demonstrations in parts of the district against the high electricity bills and massive hikes in the prices of petroleum products. The protesters chanted slogans against the Peshawar Electric Supply Company for sending them inflated bills and against the federal government for increasing the prices of petroleum products.

Traders extended their support to the Jamaat strike call, and all markets and bazaars in Lower Dir district wore a deserted look. Lower Dir Chambers of Commerce, traders’ unions, bar councils, transporters, and civil society organizations also supported the JI strike call.

KHYBER: Several protesters from different walks of life gathered at Bacha Khan Square, Landi Kotal Bazaar, against the skyrocketing prices of petroleum commodities and essential goods on Saturday.

Before this, on the call of Anjuman-e-Tajeran, Landi Kotal Bazaar observed a shutter- down strike against the present inflation in the country. The rally was organized under the banner of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Khyber chapter and was attended by a large number of local traders, political workers, and laymen. The protestors carried banners inscribed with messages against price hikes and chanted slogans against the government.

Addressing the gathering, President of Khyber Siasi Ittehad (Political Alliance, Khyber) Murad Hussain, JI Amir Landi Kotal, head of Anjuman-e-Tajeran Jafer Shinwari, and others said that the poor policies of the interim government had compelled the common man to face starvation. They emphasized that the high prices had made it impossible for middle-class citizens to provide for their families with dignity.