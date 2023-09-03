Int’l standard facilities being provided to players in Khanewal 

KHANEWAL - District Sports Department’s initiatives are a step towards international standard facilities for players in Khanewal and across the district, as day-by-day improvements are being made in sports gymnasiums and stadiums. This was stated by Anbar Bashir Ahmed, General Secretary Punjab Table Tennis Association and Rana Moin ud Din, President Sports Welfare Association, while talking to media persons. They said that when new District Sports Officer Muhammad Hafeez took charge, there were severe problems for sports and athletes while administrative matters were also very poor. The sports department restored water to the ground in a short period of nine months and put things in order in this regard. Despite the lack of funds and very limited resources, grass-cutting, rotary tractors, trolleys, new motors, fans and electrics were installed in the gymnasium. Anbar Basheer said that the recent actions of the sports department indicate that soon the players will be able to have a stadium with international facilities. And a gymnasium will be available, where not only players be able to train to participate in international competitions, but also international standard competi