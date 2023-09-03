Int’l standard facilities being provided to players in Khanewal 

KHANEWAL - District Sports Depart­ment’s initiatives are a step towards international stan­dard facilities for players in Khanewal and across the district, as day-by-day im­provements are being made in sports gymnasiums and stadiums. This was stated by Anbar Bashir Ahmed, Gen­eral Secretary Punjab Table Tennis Association and Rana Moin ud Din, President Sports Welfare Association, while talking to media per­sons. They said that when new District Sports Officer Muhammad Hafeez took charge, there were severe problems for sports and athletes while administra­tive matters were also very poor. The sports department restored water to the ground in a short period of nine months and put things in order in this regard. Despite the lack of funds and very limited resources, grass-cut­ting, rotary tractors, trolleys, new motors, fans and elec­trics were installed in the gymnasium. Anbar Basheer said that the recent actions of the sports department in­dicate that soon the players will be able to have a stadi­um with international facili­ties. And a gymnasium will be available, where not only players be able to train to participate in international competitions, but also inter­national standard competi­