Iran’s energy offer

Iran’s recent proposal to Pakistan, offering affordable rates for oil, electricity, and gas, holds immense potential. This opportunity could play a pivotal role in addressing Pakistan’s pressing energy crisis and bolstering its economic prospects. The country’s energy shortage adversely affects industries, agriculture, and everyday life, largely due to its heavy reliance on costly imported oil and gas. Pakistan’s trade deficit is exacerbated by these imports, further straining its foreign exchange reserves.
Despite facing US sanctions, neighbouring India has managed substantial oil purchases from Iran and established significant infrastructure deals. In contrast, Pakistan has hesitated due to political and diplomatic complexities. Iran, with abundant reserves of oil, gas, and electricity, stands ready to offer these resources at lower costs. Collaboration could alleviate energy challenges and enhance relations with a key neighbor. Exploring options like rekindling the gas pipeline initiative would provide lasting energy security. Pakistan and Iran share cultural, religious, historical, and geographic ties, making cooperation in trade, education, defence, and more vital. The nations’ collaboration could also foster regional stability and counteract threats like terrorism.
It is my hope that Pakistan’s government seriously evaluates Iran’s proposal and takes proactive steps towards a beneficial agreement.
AZEEM HAKRO,
Umerkot.