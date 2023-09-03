Iran’s energy offer

Iran’s recent proposal to Pakistan, offering affordable rates for oil, electricity, and gas, holds immense potential. This opportunity could play a pivotal role in addressing Pakistan’s pressing energy crisis and bolstering its economic pros­pects. The country’s energy short­age adversely affects industries, ag­riculture, and everyday life, largely due to its heavy reliance on cost­ly imported oil and gas. Pakistan’s trade deficit is exacerbated by these imports, further straining its foreign exchange reserves.

Despite facing US sanctions, neighbouring India has managed substantial oil purchases from Iran and established significant infra­structure deals. In contrast, Paki­stan has hesitated due to political and diplomatic complexities. Iran, with abundant reserves of oil, gas, and electricity, stands ready to of­fer these resources at lower costs. Collaboration could alleviate en­ergy challenges and enhance re­lations with a key neighbor. Ex­ploring options like rekindling the gas pipeline initiative would pro­vide lasting energy security. Pak­istan and Iran share cultural, re­ligious, historical, and geographic ties, making cooperation in trade, education, defence, and more vital. The nations’ collaboration could also foster regional stability and counteract threats like terrorism.

It is my hope that Pakistan’s gov­ernment seriously evaluates Iran’s proposal and takes proactive steps towards a beneficial agreement.

AZEEM HAKRO,

Umerkot.