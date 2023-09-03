Jamaat-e-Islami claims complete shutterdown strike in Karachi

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has dubbed the strike a verdict by Karachi and Karachiites against the ruling regime and said that the successful strike across the country reflected the public sentiment towards the ruling elite in the country. He expressed these views while talking to the media, here on Saturday. On the occasion, he thanked Karachiites and particularly the traders over their overwhelming response to the strike call by JI Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq. He said that the entire nation was facing a painful situation because of the rising inflation and hiked tariff of electricity and petroleum products. However, the caretaker prime minister says the situation doesn’t merit a strike. He warned the caretaker premier against the wrath of masses over voicing the narrative of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The PPP and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement have kept Karachiites deprived of their due rights, he said, adding that Karachiites won’t accept the supremacy of feudal lords in the mega city. On Saturday, Engr Naeemur Rehman also visited the family of a 4-year-old victim died in an open gutter in Moach Goth area of Karachi’s Baldia Town. On the occasion, he condoled the father, uncle and other relatives of the victim.

Later at the media talk, he said that the Pakistan People Party (PPP) has ruled over Sindh for 15 long years and is responsible for all the prevailing mayhem. As many as five children have lost their lives due to open main holes during the last one month, he said, adding that the ruling party failed to cover the sewers during its 15-year-long stunt. He said that the criminal negligence on part of the government and the administration was responsible for the tragedy that claimed another innocent life.

The JI leader said that the JI offers all kind of support to the grieved family in order to acquire justice. He also condemned the criminal negligence shown by the government and the administration. Talking about the city government, he said that the installed mayor always shift the burden of responsibility on others whenever he a negligence is pointed out on part of the local bodies. He said that the mayor complained about hindrances but never reveal who was creating obstacles. Engr Naeemur Rehman further said that the mayor holds drug addicts responsible for open main holes. This attitude of shifting the onus of responsibility to others won’t work, he said. Meanwhile, partial strike was also observed in Mirpurkhas here on saturday on the call of Jamaat e Islami and some other organisations to protest against growing hike and inflated power bills as main markets and bazaar remained close while various areas and markets remained open whole day amidst strict security arrangments. Cloth market, Hilal Market, Municipal shopping center, police line market, Jameel Shaheed road, M.A.Jinnah road, Khisak Pura, Anaj Mandi etc remained close. Traffic was thin while transports remained also continue at their routs.

In Digri town and other towns of the district complete shutter down strike was observed as all the mostly main markets and shopping centers remained close. Jamaat e Islami Digri took out protest rally while participators carrying banners and placards raised slogans against the government speakers have strongly condemned the government for its failure to run the financial matters of the country smoothly.