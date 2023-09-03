Karachi witnesses sharp increase in street crimes

KARACHI-The number of armed robbery incidents in Karachi is increasing with each passing day, in another incident, a young man took a leap from a bridge to escape the robbers.

According to the details, two bike-borne armed robbers attempted to loot a motorcyclist on a bridge located at Liaquatabad. The youth, Instead of resisting,

left his motorcycle and jumped from the bridge onto the road below.

The police officials stated that the due to the relatively low height, the citizen escaped the robbery with some minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by his friends. After receiving initial medical treatment, he was discharged from the hospital.

Earlier to this, a gang of robbers plundered cash, cell phones and other valuables from visitors of a hotel in the Ibrahim Hyderi area of Karachi. According to police, three to four robbers reached the hotel deprived the people sitting there of their valuables and also looted Rs40,000 from the cash counter.

During the robbery, the hotel owner opened fire at the outlaws and in exchange for fire he got injured, while the robbers fled the scene by leaving one of their motorbikes.