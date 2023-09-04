Monday, September 04, 2023
KP CM expresses condolences over martyrdom of soldiers

APP
September 03, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  aretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Muhammad Azam Khan, expressed condolences over the martyrdom of a major and a soldier during a military operation in Miranshah.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs. He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and the bereaved families. “Security forces are making eternal sacrifices in the war against terrorism,” CM said in his condolence message.

“These sacrifices of the security forces will not go in vain,” Muhammad Azam Khan said.

