KP Governor reviews ongoing work in historic schools

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Saturday chaired a meeting to review ongoing work in historic schools of the city including Hasnain Shaheed High School City 1, Usama Zafar Shaheed City 2 and Lady Griffith High School.

The meeting was also attended by District Education Officers and representatives of the planning and archaeology department.

The meeting was informed that work is underway in Hasnain Shaheed City School 2 with an estimated cost of Rs36 million while construction work is underway in Lady Griffith School with an estimated cost of Rs14 million.

It was said that 80 percent of renovation work in these historic schools has been completed and the remaining work would be completed in the next month.

The Archaeology Department is also assisting in the renovation process to maintain the historic status of these buildings.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor stressed to complete the construction and renovation work according to the historic significance of these educational institutions and assured his cooperation.

He also directed further improvement of the education standard of these schools according to their historic importance.