Monday, September 04, 2023
KP govt releases honorarium for VCs’ chairmen

APP
September 03, 2023
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

Abbottabad  -  In a significant move, the provincial government on Saturday announced to release the honorarium of Rs20,000 each for the chairmen of the Village and Neighbourhood Council. The development came following the KP government’s earlier notification in November 2022.

The Local Government chairmen will receive an honorarium of Rs20,000 along with other allowances, including phone allowance of Rs1,500, entertainment allowance of Rs2,000 besides Rs300 for attending each session.

The honorarium was initially notified in November 2022, but its actual release was delayed until now.

The provincial government has now taken necessary steps to ensure the chairmen of Village and Neighbourhood Councils receive their due compensation.

The provincial government has issued directives to the Assistant Directors of Local Government, instructing them to promptly disburse the honorarium to all eligible chairmen of the Village and Neighbourhood Councils.

APP

