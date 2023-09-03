Lahore CCPO visits police stations

LAHORE - La­hore CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamy­ana visited Barki and Hadyara police stations last night. Dur­ing his visit, the CCPO reviewed the sanitation and other admin­istrative aspects of both police stations and issued directives to improve their conditions. During this inspection, police officers provided the CCPO with insights into the prevailing crime situation and public or­der. Kamyana also scrutinized various departments, includ­ing the front desk, daily regis­ter, and warehouse. He closely monitored the progress of citizen applications at the front desk and emphasized prompt action on the applications. The CCPO, while issuing instruc­tions, urged all divisional of­ficers to regularly visit police stations within their respective divisions. He stressed that there should be no pending applica­tion at any police station and SHOs should diligently address complaints in accordance with the rules. He emphasized a ze­ro-tolerance policy towards ille­gal detention, abuse of authori­ty and mistreatment of citizens. He underscored the importance of fostering a respectful en­vironment for citizens at po­lice stations as a top priority. Instructing SHOs to maintain specific time slots for citizen interactions, he highlighted that the purpose of surprise visits was to practically evaluate mea­sures taken for citizen welfare in police stations.