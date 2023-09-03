Lyricist Ahmad Rahi remembered

ISLAMABAD-Renowned poet and lyricist Ahmad Rahi was remembered on his 21st death anniversary on Saturday to pay glowing tributes for his unforgettable services in the entertainment industry. Rahi was born on Nov 12, 1923 in Amritsar and his real name was Ghulam Ahmad. He completed his primary education from Amritsar, India in 1940. After completing his high school, he got admission in the MAO College, Lahore but was expelled for participating in political movements, a private news channel reported. He joined his father’s business after being expelled from the college. Rahi migrated to Pakistan in 1947 and joined the magazine Sawera as its Editor in Lahore. He was considered a true pioneer of his craft. Throughout his career, Rahi wrote almost 2,000 songs in Punjabi and Urdu, during the golden era of Lollywood. Rahi started his career as a lyricist with the film Baili, based on the bloodshed that occurred during partition. The film was written by Manto and featured four songs penned by Rahi. As a lyricist, Rahi penned songs for multiple Lollywood super-hits including Heer Ranjha, Yaky Wali, Aik Matyar, Mahi Munda, Shoo Mantar, Rishta, Mirza Jat, Sassi Pannu and Niki Jai Haan. Film songs written by him for films Heer Ranjha (1970), Mirza Jat (1967), Baji (1963) and Yakke Wali (1957) became super-hits in Pakistan. He was a close friend of renowned short-story writer Saadat Hasan Manto and film producer and poet Saifuddin Saif. All the three friends played key roles in the early years of Pakistan film industry in Lahore. Rahi wrote songs for a total of 51 films; 9 films in Urdu language and 42 movies in Punjabi language. He died on Sept 2, 2002 in Lahore at the age of 79