KARACHI - An unidentified person was killed in hit-and-run accident in near Sohrab Goth area of the metropolis, police said on Saturday. According to details, a reckless driven vehicle crushed to death a pedestrian and sped the scene. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem where identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained. The police after registering a case against unidentified car driver, started investigation into the incident.